Resultados do Sul-americano de Clubes:
24/11/2016 - Quinta-feira
GER 9x11 ABDA (1x4;3x0;2x4;3x3)
IATE 4x7 Regatas Lima (1x1;1x2;1x3;1x1)
Regatas Santa Fe 8x5 Minas Brasilia Aquapro (1x1;5x1;1x1;1x2)
Botafogo 22x8 GEBA (6x3;6x2;3x2;7x1)
25/11/2016 - Sexta-feira
09:00 GER 8x7 IATE (1x2;2x2;1x0;4x3)
10:15 GEBA 10x5 Minas Brasilia Aquapro (5x1;4x1;1x1;0x2)
11:30 Botafogo 23x5 Regatas Santa Fe (5x0; 5x3; 7x1; 6x1)
12:45 ABDA 16x9 Regatas Lima (4x0;4x3;4x2;4x4)
----
17:00 GEBA 8x10 Regatas Santa Fe
18:15 GER 9x5 Regatas Lima
19:30 ABDA 14 x 6 IATE
20:45 Botafogo 20x1 Minas Brasilia Aquapro
26/11/2016 - Sábado
15:00 Sf 5o a 8o - Regatas Lima 11 x 5 Minas Aquapro
16:15 Sf 5o a 8o - GEBA 16 x 4 IATE
17:30 Semi-final - ABDA 7 x 6 Regatas Santa Fé
18:45 Semi-final - Botafogo 12 x 2GER
-----
27/11/12 - Domingo
8:30 7o e 8o Minas 1 x 4 IATE
9:45 5o e 6o Regatas Lima 13 x 12 GEBA
11:00 3o e 4o Regatas Santa fé 6x7 GER
12:15 Final ABDA 3X16 Botafogo(3x1;4x2; 4x0; 5x0)
Pessoal, o placar ABDA 7 x 6 IATE não foi este. O correto é ABDA 14 x 6 IATE, infelizmente.ResponderExcluir
Obrigado Peter Sola, já corrigido e pedimos desculpas e agradecemos!!ResponderExcluir