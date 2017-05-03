Australia campeã da Etapa Intercontinental da Liga Mundial

AUSTRALIA, USA, JAPAN AND KAZAKHSTAN BOOK SUPER FINAL BERTHS
Australia defeated United States of America 8-6 to win the men’s water polo FINA World League Intercontinental Tournament at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.
Source: Russell McKinnon, FINA Media Committee
Source: Russell McKinnon, FINA Media Committee
Australia finished undefeated in a tough encounter that had USA 2-0 ahead in the first period.
In the bronze-medal encounter, Japan had to come from 2-0 down against Kazakhstan, and produce a 7-3 final quarter, to win 12-7. It was a tough encounter with Japan scoring its first goal late in the second quarter.
In the bronze-medal encounter, Japan had to come from 2-0 down against Kazakhstan, and produce a 7-3 final quarter, to win 12-7. It was a tough encounter with Japan scoring its first goal late in the second quarter.
The play-off for fifth, New Zealand went one better than on day two, beating China 5-4. On day two, New Zealand was two ahead in the final quarter and lost by two.
The top four teams will now meet Serbia, Croatia, Italy and Russia in the Super Final in Ruza, Russia on June 20-25
The top four teams will now meet Serbia, Croatia, Italy and Russia in the Super Final in Ruza, Russia on June 20-25
Final placings (top four qualify for Super Final):1. Australia
2. United States of America
3. Japan
4. Kazakhstan
5. New Zealand
6. China
2. United States of America
3. Japan
4. Kazakhstan
5. New Zealand
6. China
Awards:Most Valuable Player: Joe Kayes (AUS)
Best Goalkeeper: Alexander Wolf (USA)
Highest Goal-scorer: Johnathan Hooper (USA), 20 golas
Best Goalkeeper: Alexander Wolf (USA)
Highest Goal-scorer: Johnathan Hooper (USA), 20 golas
Fonte: http://www.waterpoloworld.com/News/tabid/169/ArticleId/9989/AUSTRALIA-USA-JAPAN-AND-KAZAKHSTAN-BOOK-SUPER-FINAL-BERTHS.aspx
Nenhum comentário:
Postar um comentário